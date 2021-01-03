George Washington 75, Duquesne 73

DUQUESNE (2-1)
Weathers 8-13 3-10 19, Hughes 1-4 0-0 2, Austin 4-6 0-0 11, Carry 2-9 3-6 8, Norman 2-5 0-0 5, Dunn-Martin 3-9 3-3 10, Rotroff 4-6 1-2 9, Baker 2-3 0-0 5, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, Okani 1-3 0-0 2, Acuff 1-1 0-0 2, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, An.Harris 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-60 10-23 73.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (2-7)
Battle 10-19 3-4 29, Moyer 5-10 4-4 14, Paar 0-1 3-4 3, Ball 0-1 0-0 0, Bishop 6-15 3-4 16, Dean 2-3 0-0 4, Brelsford 2-3 1-2 6, Seymour 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 14-18 75.
Halftime_George Washington 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 7-21 (Austin 3-4, Baker 1-1, Dunn-Martin 1-4, Norman 1-4, Carry 1-5, Hughes 0-1, Okani 0-1, Weathers 0-1), George Washington 9-25 (Battle 6-13, Brelsford 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Seymour 1-4, Dean 0-1, Moyer 0-2). Fouled Out_Dean. Rebounds_Duquesne 37 (Weathers 11), George Washington 31 (Moyer 15). Assists_Duquesne 15 (Carry 8), George Washington 14 (Bishop 7). Total Fouls_Duquesne 16, George Washington 20.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments