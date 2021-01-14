Georgia 67, No. 23 Tennessee 66

GEORGIA (11-1)
Isaacs 0-0 0-0 0, Staiti 1-4 0-2 2, Caldwell 2-2 0-0 4, Connally 5-18 3-4 17, Morrison 7-16 0-0 17, Bates 1-4 2-2 4, Nicholson 1-2 2-2 4, Davenport 4-6 0-0 8, Coombs 5-8 1-2 11, Barker 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-63 8-12 67
TENNESSEE (8-2)
Burrell 3-13 0-0 7, Davis 6-9 3-4 15, Suarez 3-7 1-1 8, Key 6-6 2-4 14, Horston 5-9 0-0 11, Kushkituah 3-5 1-2 7, Walker 1-5 0-0 2, Salary 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 7-11 66
|Georgia
|17
|8
|29
|13
|—
|67
|Tennessee
|25
|15
|9
|17
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Georgia 7-19 (Connally 4-9, Morrison 3-9, Barker 0-1), Tennessee 3-14 (Burrell 1-5, Davis 0-2, Suarez 1-2, Horston 1-2, Walker 0-2, Salary 0-1). Assists_Georgia 17 (Coombs 7), Tennessee 17 (Burrell 4). Fouled Out_Georgia Isaacs, Tennessee Salary. Rebounds_Georgia 29 (Team 3-4), Tennessee 38 (Suarez 3-6). Total Fouls_Georgia 14, Tennessee 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
