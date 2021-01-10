Georgia 68, Florida 58

FLORIDA (7-5)
Dut 1-4 0-0 2, Briggs 7-16 1-2 16, Moore 4-7 2-2 11, Rickards 4-13 0-0 10, Smith 5-12 3-4 13, Kinslow 0-1 0-0 0, Merritt 2-5 0-0 4, Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Farrell 0-0 0-0 0, Toonders 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-61 6-8 58
GEORGIA (10-1)
Isaacs 2-6 1-1 5, Staiti 7-13 3-3 17, Caldwell 4-7 0-0 11, Connally 3-9 0-0 8, Morrison 2-11 2-2 7, Nicholson 4-6 0-0 8, Davenport 1-1 0-0 2, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Coombs 4-8 0-0 8, Barker 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-66 6-6 68
|Florida
|20
|12
|14
|12
|—
|58
|Georgia
|16
|21
|22
|9
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Florida 4-16 (Dut 0-1, Briggs 1-4, Moore 1-1, Rickards 2-4, Smith 0-4, Kinslow 0-1, Merritt 0-1), Georgia 6-15 (Staiti 0-1, Caldwell 3-5, Connally 2-6, Morrison 1-3). Assists_Florida 8 (Smith 6), Georgia 20 (Morrison 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida 38 (Toonders 5-8), Georgia 38 (Team 3-8). Total Fouls_Florida 16, Georgia 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_739.
