Georgia 78, Mississippi 74

GEORGIA (8-4)
Camara 4-11 5-6 13, Horne 1-3 2-2 5, Fagan 9-9 0-0 19, Kier 1-4 1-2 4, Wheeler 6-8 4-4 18, Johnson 5-8 0-0 14, Garcia 1-2 3-3 5, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0, Ned 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-46 15-17 78.
MISSISSIPPI (6-6)
Buffen 4-6 0-1 8, White 4-5 0-1 8, Joiner 9-17 2-3 22, Shuler 9-19 2-3 24, Rodriguez 1-4 0-0 2, Murrell 3-4 0-2 7, Sy 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 1-2 1-5 3, Crowley 0-3 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 5-15 74.
Halftime_Georgia 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 9-15 (Johnson 4-5, Wheeler 2-2, Fagan 1-1, Kier 1-2, Horne 1-3, Camara 0-2), Mississippi 7-22 (Shuler 4-8, Joiner 2-6, Murrell 1-2, Buffen 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Crowley 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia 21 (Camara 5), Mississippi 27 (Buffen 6). Assists_Georgia 18 (Wheeler 9), Mississippi 19 (Shuler 8). Total Fouls_Georgia 17, Mississippi 19. A_870 (9,500).
