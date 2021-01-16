On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Georgia 78, Mississippi 74

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 2:16 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGIA (8-4)

Camara 4-11 5-6 13, Horne 1-3 2-2 5, Fagan 9-9 0-0 19, Kier 1-4 1-2 4, Wheeler 6-8 4-4 18, Johnson 5-8 0-0 14, Garcia 1-2 3-3 5, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0, Ned 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-46 15-17 78.

MISSISSIPPI (6-6)

Buffen 4-6 0-1 8, White 4-5 0-1 8, Joiner 9-17 2-3 22, Shuler 9-19 2-3 24, Rodriguez 1-4 0-0 2, Murrell 3-4 0-2 7, Sy 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 1-2 1-5 3, Crowley 0-3 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 5-15 74.

Halftime_Georgia 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 9-15 (Johnson 4-5, Wheeler 2-2, Fagan 1-1, Kier 1-2, Horne 1-3, Camara 0-2), Mississippi 7-22 (Shuler 4-8, Joiner 2-6, Murrell 1-2, Buffen 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Crowley 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia 21 (Camara 5), Mississippi 27 (Buffen 6). Assists_Georgia 18 (Wheeler 9), Mississippi 19 (Shuler 8). Total Fouls_Georgia 17, Mississippi 19. A_870 (9,500).

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration