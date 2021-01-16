Georgia Southern 63, Troy 56

TROY (6-7)
Turner 2-4 2-3 6, Waters 0-5 0-0 0, Z.Williams 10-14 3-4 24, Punter 2-4 0-0 4, Woods 5-12 0-0 12, Pantophlet 1-2 0-0 2, D.Williams 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 23-47 5-7 56.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (9-6)
Toyambi 3-5 0-0 6, Boone 2-6 2-2 7, Brown 5-8 0-0 12, McCadden 1-5 1-2 3, Juozapaitis 3-8 0-0 9, Z.Bryant 7-13 0-0 17, Weatherford 1-1 0-0 2, C.Bryant 1-3 0-0 2, Savrasov 2-4 0-0 5, Archie 0-3 0-0 0, McFatten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 3-4 63.
Halftime_Georgia Southern 29-23. 3-Point Goals_Troy 5-17 (D.Williams 2-4, Woods 2-8, Z.Williams 1-3, Punter 0-1, Waters 0-1), Georgia Southern 10-24 (Z.Bryant 3-6, Juozapaitis 3-7, Brown 2-4, Savrasov 1-1, Boone 1-3, Archie 0-1, C.Bryant 0-1, McCadden 0-1). Rebounds_Troy 20 (Z.Williams 8), Georgia Southern 29 (Savrasov 5). Assists_Troy 8 (Punter, Woods 3), Georgia Southern 15 (Boone 5). Total Fouls_Troy 13, Georgia Southern 13. A_505 (3,897).
