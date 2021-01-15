Georgia Southern 67, Troy 64, OT

TROY (6-6)
Stampley 2-3 0-0 4, Waters 5-17 2-4 12, Z.Williams 5-13 1-2 11, Punter 3-7 0-0 7, Woods 7-20 5-6 23, D.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Pantophlet 0-1 2-2 2, Turner 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 24-69 11-16 64.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (8-6)
Toyambi 1-3 1-2 3, Boone 3-7 2-3 9, Brown 4-8 1-2 12, Z.Bryant 3-8 5-7 12, McCadden 1-4 1-2 4, Juozapaitis 2-7 0-0 6, Archie 3-10 3-3 9, C.Bryant 2-4 0-0 6, Savrasov 1-3 0-0 2, McFatten 2-2 0-1 4, Weatherford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 13-20 67.
Halftime_Georgia Southern 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Troy 5-21 (Woods 4-11, Punter 1-3, Turner 0-1, Z.Williams 0-1, D.Williams 0-2, Waters 0-3), Georgia Southern 10-25 (Brown 3-5, C.Bryant 2-4, Juozapaitis 2-5, McCadden 1-2, Z.Bryant 1-3, Boone 1-4, Archie 0-1, Savrasov 0-1). Fouled Out_Turner. Rebounds_Troy 38 (Waters, Z.Williams 9), Georgia Southern 32 (Toyambi 6). Assists_Troy 6 (Waters 3), Georgia Southern 11 (Z.Bryant 3). Total Fouls_Troy 18, Georgia Southern 17. A_783 (3,897).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments