Georgia Southern 84, South Alabama 75, OT

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (10-6)
Toyambi 3-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Z.Bryant 5-12 2-3 15, McCadden 2-7 0-0 4, Juozapaitis 5-9 5-5 18, Archie 7-10 1-2 17, C.Bryant 5-8 0-0 13, Boone 2-3 0-0 6, McFatten 0-0 0-0 0, Weatherford 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 30-58 10-13 84.
SOUTH ALABAMA (8-8)
Curry 0-3 0-0 0, Goncalves 2-8 0-0 6, West 3-5 4-6 10, Flowers 10-29 7-9 32, Pettway 2-4 2-2 6, Locure 5-8 3-4 16, Iorio 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 24-62 16-21 75.
Halftime_Georgia Southern 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 14-26 (C.Bryant 3-5, Juozapaitis 3-5, Z.Bryant 3-6, Archie 2-2, Boone 2-3, Brown 1-4, McCadden 0-1), South Alabama 11-32 (Flowers 5-17, Locure 3-4, Goncalves 2-8, Iorio 1-2, Pettway 0-1). Fouled Out_Locure. Rebounds_Georgia Southern 33 (McCadden 9), South Alabama 32 (Goncalves 7). Assists_Georgia Southern 18 (Z.Bryant, Archie 4), South Alabama 6 (Flowers 3). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 15, South Alabama 16. A_1,030 (10,041).
