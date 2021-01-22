Trending:
Georgia Southern beats South Alabama 84-75 in OT

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 10:05 pm
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Gedi Juozapaitis had 18 points as Georgia Southern topped South Alabama 84-75 in overtime on Friday night. Kaden Archie added 17 points for the Eagles, while Zack Bryant chipped in 15. Archie also had three blocks.

Cam Bryant had 13 points for Georgia Southern (10-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Michael Flowers scored a season-high 32 points for the Jaguars (8-8, 2-5). Tyreke Locure added 16 points. Jamal West had 10 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-1 against the Jaguars this season. In the most recent matchup, Georgia Southern defeated South Alabama 62-49 on Jan. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

