Sports News

Georgia Tech 67, Clemson 55

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 10:24 pm
GEORGIA TECH (5-3)

Cubaj 5-10 4-11 14, Wone Aranaz 0-2 0-0 0, Bates 3-10 0-0 9, Fletcher 6-15 0-1 13, Lahtinen 6-12 0-0 15, Hermosa 1-4 1-2 3, Love 5-8 1-1 12, McQueen 0-2 1-2 1, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 7-17 67

CLEMSON (8-3)

Robinson 0-3 2-2 2, Bennett 3-4 0-0 6, Elliott 7-13 2-4 19, Spray 1-4 0-0 2, Washington 3-16 4-6 10, Cherry 3-6 2-2 9, Hank 2-3 0-0 4, Hayes 1-3 0-0 2, McNeal 0-0 0-0 0, Meertens 0-2 1-4 1, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Hipp 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-58 11-18 55

Georgia Tech 17 22 15 13 67
Clemson 18 12 8 17 55

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 8-21 (Cubaj 0-3, Bates 3-9, Fletcher 1-2, Lahtinen 3-6, Love 1-1), Clemson 4-11 (Robinson 0-1, Elliott 3-3, Spray 0-1, Washington 0-1, Cherry 1-2, Meertens 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Hipp 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 14 (Fletcher 3), Clemson 11 (Washington 3). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Lahtinen. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 38 (Cubaj 6-20), Clemson 45 (Cherry 5-8). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 17, Clemson 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_452.

