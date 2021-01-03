Trending:
Georgia Tech 70, Wake Forest 54

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 7:56 pm
WAKE FOREST (3-1)

Mucius 9-16 2-4 21, Oguama 5-7 2-3 12, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Neath 2-5 2-2 7, Williamson 2-7 1-2 6, Antonio 0-5 0-0 0, Whitt 3-9 0-0 6, Massoud 1-3 0-0 2, Wilkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 7-11 54.

GEORGIA TECH (6-3)

Wright 4-7 0-1 8, Alvarado 9-14 5-5 25, Devoe 6-14 1-2 17, Parham 3-6 0-0 8, Usher 0-3 1-2 1, Moore 1-2 2-4 4, Sturdivant 3-5 0-0 7, Gigiberia 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Didenko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 9-14 70.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 35-21. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 3-20 (Neath 1-2, Mucius 1-4, Williamson 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Massoud 0-2, Whitt 0-2, Antonio 0-5), Georgia Tech 9-26 (Devoe 4-10, Alvarado 2-4, Parham 2-5, Sturdivant 1-2, Moore 0-1, Wright 0-1, Usher 0-3). Fouled Out_Neath. Rebounds_Wake Forest 28 (Mucius, Whitt 5), Georgia Tech 31 (Usher 8). Assists_Wake Forest 10 (Williamson 4), Georgia Tech 16 (Wright 5). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 10, Georgia Tech 13. A_1,200 (8,600).

