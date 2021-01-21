Georgia Tech 73, Wake Forest 44

GEORGIA TECH (7-3)
Cubaj 5-11 1-2 11, Hermosa 8-8 0-0 16, Bates 2-4 0-0 6, Fletcher 3-8 0-0 6, Lahtinen 5-8 6-7 17, Love 0-2 2-2 2, McQueen 4-11 0-0 9, Boyd 1-2 0-0 2, Carter 0-0 1-2 1, Clark 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 10-13 73
WAKE FOREST (7-5)
Morra 2-6 3-4 7, Raca 3-12 5-6 13, Conti 3-7 2-2 8, Scruggs 3-10 0-0 7, Spear 2-6 1-2 5, Summiel 0-3 0-0 0, Harrison 0-2 2-2 2, Hoard 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-3 0-2 0, Hinds 1-2 0-0 2, McWhorter 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-53 13-18 44
|Georgia Tech
|21
|11
|20
|21
|—
|73
|Wake Forest
|14
|8
|7
|15
|—
|44
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 5-15 (Bates 2-4, Fletcher 0-1, Lahtinen 1-2, Love 0-2, McQueen 1-4, Boyd 0-1, Clark 1-1), Wake Forest 3-16 (Raca 2-4, Conti 0-2, Scruggs 1-4, Spear 0-3, Summiel 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Brown 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 14 (Cubaj 5), Wake Forest 4 (Harrison 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 40 (Cubaj 4-15), Wake Forest 28 (Team 3-3). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 19, Wake Forest 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
