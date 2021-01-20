Georgia Tech 83, No. 20 Clemson 65

CLEMSON (9-3)
Baehre 0-3 0-0 0, Simms 9-13 1-1 19, Dawes 1-4 0-0 3, Newman 5-8 0-0 12, Trapp 6-9 0-0 14, Honor 3-5 1-2 10, Hemenway 1-2 0-0 3, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 2-2 2, Tyson 0-2 2-2 2, Prosper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 6-7 65.
GEORGIA TECH (7-3)
Wright 9-15 1-2 21, Alvarado 3-7 1-2 8, Devoe 8-12 0-0 22, Parham 0-3 1-2 1, Usher 8-12 0-0 21, Sturdivant 2-4 2-2 7, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Gigiberia 1-1 0-0 3, Didenko 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 5-8 83.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 9-18 (Honor 3-4, Newman 2-2, Trapp 2-2, Hemenway 1-2, Dawes 1-4, Baehre 0-1, Tyson 0-1, Hunter 0-2), Georgia Tech 16-26 (Devoe 6-6, Usher 5-8, Wright 2-2, Gigiberia 1-1, Sturdivant 1-2, Alvarado 1-5, Parham 0-2). Rebounds_Clemson 26 (Trapp 7), Georgia Tech 17 (Alvarado, Devoe 4). Assists_Clemson 16 (Baehre 4), Georgia Tech 21 (Devoe 6). Total Fouls_Clemson 15, Georgia Tech 13. A_1,200 (8,600).
