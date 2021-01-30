Trending:
Germany’s Friedrich clinches 2-man World Cup bobsled title

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 12:13 pm
IGLS, Austria (AP) — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich is the World Cup two-man bobsled champion again.

Friedrich clinched his fourth consecutive two-man title Saturday with his 11th win in 12 races this season. He teamed with Alexander Schuller for an easy victory, beating the Latvian sled of Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis by nearly three-quarters of a second.

Friedrich’s time was 1 minute, 43.08 seconds. Kibermanis finished in 1:43.80. Russia’s Rostislav Gaitiukevich got his first World Cup medal, placing third with Mikhail Mordasov in 1:43.90.

Codie Bascue enjoyed his best finish of the season for the U.S., placing 10th with Kris Horn.

In the women’s monobob race, Australia’s Breanna Walker earned her second victory of the season, with Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. finishing second and Canada’s Melissa Lotholz third.

Kaillie Humphries of the U.S., who won both monobob races that she has entered this season, did not compete Saturday to continue preparations for the world championships that start next weekend in Germany. She will compete in the final women’s World Cup bobsled race of the season on Sunday, with Lolo Jones in her sled.

The four-man World Cup season finale is also Sunday.

