On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Givance leads Evansville over Illinois St. 57-48

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 5:43 pm
< a min read
      

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shamar Givance posted 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Evansville beat Illinois State 57-48 on Saturday.

Jawaun Newton matched his career high with 19 points for Evansville (6-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. The Purple Aces had lost 11 straight against Illinois State

Antonio Reeves had 11 points for the Redbirds (3-6, 0-3). DJ Horne added 10 points. Josiah Strong had 10 points.

The teams square off again on Sunday.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration