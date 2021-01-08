On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Golden Gate Fields to open after COVID-19 outbreak

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 2:26 pm
ALBANY, Calif. (AP) — Golden Gate Fields will resume live racing on Jan. 15 after being closed for over a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Track owner 1/ST Racing said Friday that after extensive testing, the COVID-19 outbreak at the San Francisco Bay area track has decreased to levels that allow for live racing.

Owners won’t be allowed to attend training or racing sessions as the winter meet begins, the track said.

Initially, the track was closed for a week in November to address the issue and then the closure was extended through December.

Golden Gate Fields’ stable area houses 1,300 horses.

