Golden State set to play division foe Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 3:05 am
Los Angeles Clippers (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on Golden State for a Pacific Division matchup Friday.

Golden State finished 2-11 in Pacific Division play and 8-26 at home a season ago. The Warriors averaged 25.6 assists per game on 38.6 made field goals last season.

Los Angeles went 49-23 overall and 8-6 in Pacific Division games a season ago. The Clippers shot 46.6% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

Golden State and Los Angeles play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 108-101 on Jan. 6. Kawhi Leonard led LA to the victory with 21 points and four assists.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

