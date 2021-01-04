On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Gonzaga and Baylor top first NET rankings of 2020-21 season

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 8:48 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top two spots in the the first NET rankings mirror The Associated Press poll.

Gonzaga and Baylor were No. 1 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings released Monday, not long after taking the top two spots in the AP Top 25.

Tennessee, ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25, was third in the NET, followed by Illinois and Villanova.

Iowa, Houston, Texas and Missouri rounded out the top 10.

The NET is used for selecting and seeding the NCAA Tournament, but the early rankings carry little significance during the selection process in March.

Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and has remained there all season. The Zags are 10-0 with four wins against Quad 1 opponents in the NET metrics.

Baylor is 9-0 and has one Quad 1 win.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

