Gordon leads Louisiana Tech past UTSA 77-66

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:36 pm
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Andrew Gordon had 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry Louisiana Tech to a 77-66 win over UTSA on Friday night.

Amorie Archibald had 19 points for Louisiana Tech (10-4, 3-2 Conference USA). JaColby Pemberton added 18 points. Isaiah Crawford had 11 points.

Jhivvan Jackson had 25 points for the Roadrunners (5-7, 1-4). Keaton Wallace added 18 points and nine rebounds. Jacob Germany had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

