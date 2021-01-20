On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Gordon lifts Nicholls St. past Houston Baptist 92-83

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 11:26 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Ty Gordon scored a season-high 27 points as Nicholls State beat Houston Baptist 92-83 on Wednesday night. Andre Jones added 23 points for the Colonels.

Najee Garvin had 15 points for Nicholls State (7-5, 5-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Kevin Johnson added 11 points.

Nicholls State scored 45 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Pedro Castro had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (2-11, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Brycen Long added 15 points. Za-Ontay Boothman had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

