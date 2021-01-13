On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Grambling St. 79, Alcorn St. 74

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 12:18 am
< a min read
      

ALCORN ST. (0-6)

Corbett 5-6 2-2 15, Fairley 1-3 1-2 3, Crosby 4-8 10-10 18, Lee 5-13 7-9 20, O.Walker 2-8 2-4 6, Ross 2-9 2-2 7, Joshua 2-5 0-0 5, Hardmon 0-0 0-0 0, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 24-29 74.

GRAMBLING ST. (4-6)

McGee 2-2 2-3 6, Christon 7-12 8-9 24, Cunningham 1-5 2-4 4, K.Edwards 3-6 2-2 9, Moss 2-3 3-5 8, Randolph 4-5 4-9 12, Taylor 1-4 2-2 4, Cobb 4-10 2-6 10, Munford 1-1 0-0 2, Moton 0-0 0-0 0, D.Walker 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 25-50 25-42 79.

Halftime_Grambling St. 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 8-28 (Corbett 3-3, Lee 3-8, Joshua 1-3, Ross 1-6, Pierce 0-1, Crosby 0-2, O.Walker 0-5), Grambling St. 4-13 (Christon 2-5, Moss 1-1, K.Edwards 1-2, Cobb 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, D.Walker 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Fouled Out_Crosby, Taylor. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 21 (Corbett 6), Grambling St. 37 (Randolph 10). Assists_Alcorn St. 12 (Lee 6), Grambling St. 20 (Cunningham 11). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 24, Grambling St. 20. A_600 (7,500).

