Grand Canyon 121, Bethesda 62

BETHESDA (0-10)
Re.Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Porta 0-0 0-0 0, Adgers 1-6 0-1 2, Benford 0-4 0-0 0, Clark 5-15 0-0 15, Wooten 13-29 6-8 39, Gutierriez 0-5 0-0 0, Patterson 1-4 0-1 3. Totals 21-66 6-10 62.
GRAND CANYON (7-3)
Frayer 4-7 0-0 10, Lever 8-9 0-0 19, Midtgaard 6-8 5-5 17, Blacksher 4-7 1-1 9, Dixon 3-6 0-0 8, McMillian 4-6 0-0 10, Lloyd 2-4 0-0 5, Stone 1-1 0-0 2, McGlothan 0-0 0-0 0, Ra.Smith 5-8 1-2 13, Okpoh 3-4 0-0 6, Miller-Moore 8-8 3-6 19, Spry 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 49-70 10-14 121.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 67-40. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 14-45 (Wooten 7-18, Clark 5-15, Patterson 1-3, Re.Smith 1-3, Adgers 0-3, Gutierriez 0-3), Grand Canyon 13-23 (Lever 3-3, Dixon 2-3, McMillian 2-3, Frayer 2-4, Ra.Smith 2-4, Lloyd 1-1, Spry 1-2, Blacksher 0-1, Midtgaard 0-1, Okpoh 0-1). Fouled Out_Re.Smith. Rebounds_Bethesda 27 (Wooten 11), Grand Canyon 40 (Lever, Midtgaard 9). Assists_Bethesda 10 (Wooten 5), Grand Canyon 31 (Blacksher 8). Total Fouls_Bethesda 16, Grand Canyon 17. A_250 (7,000).
