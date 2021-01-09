On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Grand Canyon 59, Tarleton State 48

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 10:49 pm
GRAND CANYON (6-3)

Frayer 4-8 0-0 12, Lever 2-4 1-2 6, Midtgaard 6-8 6-8 18, Blacksher 2-3 2-4 7, Dixon 1-7 4-6 6, McGlothan 2-4 2-2 6, McMillian 1-3 0-0 2, Miller-Moore 1-2 0-2 2, Stone 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 15-24 59.

TARLETON STATE (2-4)

Jackson 5-14 2-2 14, Ngalamulume 0-0 0-0 0, Gipson 3-8 3-3 9, Daniel 2-10 2-2 7, Small 2-6 0-0 4, Hicks 3-10 1-2 9, Bogues 1-5 2-4 5, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 10-13 48.

Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 6-18 (Frayer 4-6, Blacksher 1-1, Lever 1-3, McGlothan 0-1, Miller-Moore 0-1, Stone 0-1, McMillian 0-2, Dixon 0-3), Tarleton State 6-17 (Hicks 2-3, Jackson 2-4, Bogues 1-3, Daniel 1-3, Gipson 0-2, Small 0-2). Fouled Out_Hicks. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 38 (Midtgaard, McGlothan 11), Tarleton State 21 (Hicks 9). Assists_Grand Canyon 10 (Frayer, Midtgaard, Blacksher, Dixon, McMillian 2), Tarleton State 11 (Gipson 3). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 12, Tarleton State 24. A_833 (2,400).

