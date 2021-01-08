Grand Canyon 75, Tarleton State 72

GRAND CANYON (5-3)
Frayer 1-6 1-2 4, Lever 0-3 2-2 2, Midtgaard 6-9 7-8 19, Blacksher 3-9 3-6 10, Miller-Moore 3-6 1-1 7, McGlothan 5-8 3-5 14, Dixon 3-7 5-6 11, McMillian 2-2 0-0 6, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Zdor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 22-30 75.
TARLETON STATE (2-3)
Jackson 3-11 3-3 9, Ngalamulume 0-1 0-0 0, Gipson 11-19 5-6 30, Daniel 3-7 2-2 8, Small 4-9 2-3 11, Hicks 1-3 3-4 6, Dotsenko 3-7 0-0 8, Bogues 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 15-18 72.
Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 5-17 (McMillian 2-2, McGlothan 1-2, Blacksher 1-3, Frayer 1-3, Dixon 0-1, Midtgaard 0-1, Stone 0-1, Lever 0-2, Miller-Moore 0-2), Tarleton State 7-22 (Gipson 3-6, Dotsenko 2-6, Hicks 1-2, Small 1-5, Daniel 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_Dotsenko. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 31 (Midtgaard 9), Tarleton State 29 (Small 14). Assists_Grand Canyon 19 (Blacksher 6), Tarleton State 12 (Gipson 4). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 18, Tarleton State 22. A_962 (2,400).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments