Grand Canyon 77, Dixie State 74

GRAND CANYON (9-3)
Frayer 2-5 0-0 6, Lever 5-10 0-2 11, Midtgaard 5-7 6-7 16, Blacksher 6-20 0-0 15, Dixon 5-10 6-6 17, McGlothan 2-3 1-3 5, Miller-Moore 1-2 0-1 2, Stone 1-4 2-2 5, McMillian 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 15-21 77.
DIXIE STATE (4-6)
Greene 3-7 0-0 6, Nicolds 2-4 3-6 8, Gooden 7-17 6-6 22, Mulibea 0-3 0-0 0, Staine 3-5 0-0 7, Schofield 10-16 0-0 23, Pope 1-4 0-0 3, Youngblood 2-4 1-2 5, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Allfrey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 10-14 74.
Halftime_Dixie State 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 8-23 (Blacksher 3-8, Frayer 2-5, Stone 1-2, Lever 1-3, Dixon 1-4, McMillian 0-1), Dixie State 8-21 (Schofield 3-4, Gooden 2-6, Nicolds 1-1, Staine 1-2, Pope 1-4, Allfrey 0-1, Mulibea 0-1, Parker 0-1, Youngblood 0-1). Fouled Out_Schofield. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 41 (Midtgaard 10), Dixie State 30 (Nicolds 8). Assists_Grand Canyon 11 (Frayer, Blacksher 3), Dixie State 18 (Gooden, Mulibea, Youngblood 3). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 14, Dixie State 19. A_738 (4,779).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments