Grand Canyon 81, Dixie State 46

GRAND CANYON (10-3)
Frayer 2-7 1-2 5, Lever 6-10 0-0 13, Midtgaard 6-6 4-5 16, Blacksher 4-9 0-0 10, Dixon 2-5 2-2 7, McGlothan 2-4 2-2 6, McMillian 4-8 1-1 11, Miller-Moore 0-3 0-2 0, Stone 1-3 0-0 3, Lloyd 0-0 3-4 3, Zdor 0-0 4-4 4, Okpoh 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 1-2 1, Gerdes 0-0 0-0 0, Spry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 18-24 81.
DIXIE STATE (4-7)
Greene 2-6 1-2 5, Nicolds 1-6 1-2 3, Gooden 5-8 4-4 14, Youngblood 2-5 2-2 6, Staine 2-7 1-2 6, Schofield 2-4 1-2 5, Mulibea 2-3 0-0 5, Pope 0-1 0-1 0, Parker 0-1 1-2 1, Gilbert 0-0 1-2 1, Allfrey 0-2 0-0 0, Ergas 0-2 0-0 0, Hatch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 12-19 46.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 36-22. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 7-22 (Blacksher 2-3, McMillian 2-5, Stone 1-2, Dixon 1-3, Lever 1-3, McGlothan 0-1, Smith 0-1, Frayer 0-4), Dixie State 2-12 (Mulibea 1-2, Staine 1-5, Allfrey 0-1, Ergas 0-1, Gooden 0-1, Nicolds 0-1, Schofield 0-1). Fouled Out_Staine. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 38 (McGlothan 12), Dixie State 24 (Gooden 5). Assists_Grand Canyon 14 (Frayer 5), Dixie State 8 (Nicolds, Staine, Pope 2). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 21, Dixie State 26. A_769 (4,779).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments