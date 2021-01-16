Grand Canyon 98, Bethesda 47

BETHESDA (0-11)
Wooten 11-26 4-4 30, Re.Smith 2-11 2-5 6, Adgers 1-10 0-0 2, Benford 1-5 1-2 3, Clark 0-6 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Porta 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-63 8-13 47.
GRAND CANYON (8-3)
Frayer 2-4 0-0 6, Lever 3-10 2-4 8, Midtgaard 5-7 2-2 12, Blacksher 3-8 0-0 6, Dixon 2-6 0-0 4, Lloyd 6-8 0-0 15, McMillian 4-6 0-0 9, Miller-Moore 3-5 2-2 8, McGlothan 4-5 0-0 8, Stone 2-3 0-0 6, Okpoh 2-2 0-1 4, Ra.Smith 4-7 0-0 10, Spry 0-1 0-0 0, Gerdes 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 41-75 6-11 98.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 44-18. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 5-33 (Wooten 4-13, Williams 1-3, Porta 0-1, Adgers 0-5, Clark 0-5, Re.Smith 0-6), Grand Canyon 10-33 (Lloyd 3-5, Stone 2-3, Frayer 2-4, Ra.Smith 2-5, McMillian 1-2, Spry 0-1, Gerdes 0-2, Dixon 0-3, Blacksher 0-4, Lever 0-4). Fouled Out_Adgers. Rebounds_Bethesda 27 (Wooten 11), Grand Canyon 46 (Midtgaard, Lloyd 10). Assists_Bethesda 4 (Wooten, Re.Smith, Benford, Clark 1), Grand Canyon 24 (Blacksher 7). Total Fouls_Bethesda 16, Grand Canyon 13. A_304 (7,000).
