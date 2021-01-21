Grand Canyon, Dixie State meet in conference play

Grand Canyon (8-3, 2-0) vs. Dixie State (4-5, 0-2)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes meet as Grand Canyon battles Dixie State. Both teams last saw action on Saturday. Grand Canyon easily beat Bethesda by 51 at home, while Dixie State fell to Texas Rio Grande Valley on the road, 72-65.

SUPER SENIORS: Grand Canyon has benefited heavily from its seniors. Asbjorn Midtgaard, Jovan Blacksher Jr., Alessandro Lever, Sean Miller-Moore and Oscar Frayer have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Antelopes points over the last five games.GIFTED GOODEN: Cameron Gooden has connected on 34.2 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 67.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Grand Canyon is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Antelopes are 2-3 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trailblazers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Antelopes. Dixie State has an assist on 42 of 64 field goals (65.6 percent) across its previous three games while Grand Canyon has assists on 65 of 109 field goals (59.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Grand Canyon defense has held opponents to just 62.2 points per game, the 26th-lowest in Division I. Dixie State has allowed an average of 75.9 points through nine games (ranked 242nd, nationally).

