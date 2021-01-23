On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Grant leads Miami (Ohio) over E. Michigan 85-63

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 8:35 pm
< a min read
      

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had a career-high 28 points as Miami (Ohio) easily beat Eastern Michigan 85-63 on Saturday.

Grant made a career-high six 3-pointers, missing just one and added six rebounds.

Dalonte Brown had 16 points and seven rebounds for Miami (Ohio) (7-4, 4-2 Mid-American Conference).

Miami (Ohio) dominated the first half and led 42-23 at halftime. Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. The RedHawks’ 42 points marked a season while the 23 points for the Eagles were the fewest of the season.

Drew Lowder had 11 points for the Eagles (4-7, 1-6). Yeikson Montero added eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

