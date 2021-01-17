Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Grayson scores 21 to lift Army past Boston U. 76-65

By BOSTON
January 17, 2021 5:17 pm
< a min read
      

Lonnie Grayson had 21 points as Army beat Boston University 76-65 on Sunday.

Josh Caldwell had 17 points for Army (8-3, 4-2 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Tucker Blackwell added 12 points. Jalen Rucker had 11 points.

Javante McCoy had 21 points for the Terriers (1-5, 1-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points. Walter Whyte had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Army defeated Boston University 79-59 on Saturday.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration