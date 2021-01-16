On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Green Bay 32, L.A. Rams 18

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:38 pm
< a min read
      
L.A. Rams 3 7 8 0 18
Green Bay 3 16 6 7 32

First Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 24, 8:39.

LAR_FG Gay 37, 4:36.

Second Quarter

GB_Adams 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:37.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

GB_Rodgers 1 run (pass failed), 3:29.

LAR_Jefferson 4 pass from Goff (Gay kick), :29.

GB_FG Crosby 39, :00.

Third Quarter

GB_A.Jones 1 run (pass failed), 12:10.

LAR_Akers 7 run (Akers pass from Goff), 1:41.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Lazard 58 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:52.

A_7,439.

___

LAR GB
First downs 17 28
Total Net Yards 244 484
Rushes-yards 19-96 36-188
Passing 148 296
Punt Returns 0-0 2-17
Kickoff Returns 4-96 2-43
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-27-0 23-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-26 0-0
Punts 4-50.5 2-39.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-35 3-22
Time of Possession 23:48 36:12

___

        Read more Sports News news.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 18-90, Goff 1-6. Green Bay, Jones 14-99, Williams 12-65, Dillon 6-27, Rodgers 4-(minus 3).

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 21-27-0-174. Green Bay, Rodgers 23-36-0-296.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Woods 8-48, Jefferson 6-46, Reynolds 3-65, Higbee 2-5, Akers 1-6, Brown 1-4. Green Bay, Adams 9-66, Lazard 4-96, Tonyan 4-60, Valdes-Scantling 4-33, St. Brown 1-27, Jones 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration