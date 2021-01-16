Green Bay 32, L.A. Rams 18

|L.A. Rams
|3
|7
|8
|0
|—
|18
|Green Bay
|3
|16
|6
|7
|—
|32
First Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 24, 8:39.
LAR_FG Gay 37, 4:36.
Second Quarter
GB_Adams 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:37.
GB_Rodgers 1 run (pass failed), 3:29.
LAR_Jefferson 4 pass from Goff (Gay kick), :29.
GB_FG Crosby 39, :00.
Third Quarter
GB_A.Jones 1 run (pass failed), 12:10.
LAR_Akers 7 run (Akers pass from Goff), 1:41.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Lazard 58 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:52.
A_7,439.
___
|
|LAR
|GB
|First downs
|17
|28
|Total Net Yards
|244
|484
|Rushes-yards
|19-96
|36-188
|Passing
|148
|296
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Kickoff Returns
|4-96
|2-43
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-27-0
|23-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-26
|0-0
|Punts
|4-50.5
|2-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|3-22
|Time of Possession
|23:48
|36:12
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 18-90, Goff 1-6. Green Bay, Jones 14-99, Williams 12-65, Dillon 6-27, Rodgers 4-(minus 3).
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 21-27-0-174. Green Bay, Rodgers 23-36-0-296.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Woods 8-48, Jefferson 6-46, Reynolds 3-65, Higbee 2-5, Akers 1-6, Brown 1-4. Green Bay, Adams 9-66, Lazard 4-96, Tonyan 4-60, Valdes-Scantling 4-33, St. Brown 1-27, Jones 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
