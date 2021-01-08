Trending:
Green Bay 84, Oakland 81, OT

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 7:25 pm
OAKLAND (3-11)

Oladapo 6-13 8-10 20, Townsend 3-5 0-0 6, Kangu 1-7 0-0 2, J.Moore 9-16 11-12 33, R.Williams 6-17 0-0 15, Lampman 1-2 0-0 3, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0, Young 1-4 0-0 2, Jihad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 19-22 81.

GREEN BAY (2-9)

Claflin 2-5 2-3 6, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 6-16 5-6 18, Pipes 6-10 0-0 15, Stieber 2-5 0-0 6, Jefferson 8-10 5-5 25, P.Taylor 3-4 0-2 6, Ansong 3-8 0-2 6, Kellogg 0-1 0-0 0, Kirciman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 12-18 84.

Halftime_Oakland 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 8-24 (J.Moore 4-6, R.Williams 3-12, Lampman 1-2, Young 0-1, Kangu 0-3), Green Bay 10-23 (Jefferson 4-5, Pipes 3-6, Stieber 2-4, Davis 1-6, Ansong 0-1, Claflin 0-1). Rebounds_Oakland 33 (Oladapo 18), Green Bay 30 (Pipes 6). Assists_Oakland 9 (J.Moore 5), Green Bay 21 (Davis, Jefferson 5). Total Fouls_Oakland 16, Green Bay 14.

