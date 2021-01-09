Green Bay 87, Oakland 78

OAKLAND (3-12)
Oladapo 6-14 6-8 18, Parrish 4-6 2-2 10, Townsend 4-6 5-6 13, J.Moore 7-15 0-0 15, R.Williams 7-16 0-0 20, Young 0-3 0-0 0, Lampman 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0, Kangu 0-0 0-0 0, Conway 0-0 2-2 2, Holifield 0-0 0-0 0, Newsome 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 15-18 78.
GREEN BAY (3-9)
Claflin 2-7 2-2 6, Thompson 3-9 0-0 6, Davis 9-15 5-6 25, Pipes 1-5 5-5 8, Stieber 2-5 0-0 5, Jefferson 8-12 1-1 19, Ansong 5-6 1-2 11, Kirciman 2-3 2-2 7, P.Taylor 0-4 0-2 0, Kellogg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 16-20 87.
Halftime_Oakland 45-38. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 7-19 (R.Williams 6-12, J.Moore 1-6, Parrish 0-1), Green Bay 7-20 (Davis 2-3, Jefferson 2-4, Kirciman 1-2, Pipes 1-3, Stieber 1-4, Claflin 0-4). Fouled Out_Parrish. Rebounds_Oakland 32 (Townsend 9), Green Bay 35 (Davis 6). Assists_Oakland 13 (J.Moore 11), Green Bay 18 (Pipes, Stieber 5). Total Fouls_Oakland 18, Green Bay 15.
