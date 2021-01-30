On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Green Bay seeks revenge on Cleveland St.

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 6:31 am
1 min read
      

Green Bay (5-12, 5-8) vs. Cleveland State (11-5, 11-2)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay seeks revenge on Cleveland State after dropping the first matchup in Cleveland. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 29, when the Vikings shot 46.6 percent from the field and went 9 for 18 from 3-point territory en route to a six-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Cleveland State’s Torrey Patton, D’Moi Hodge and Craig Beaudion have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.ACCURATE AMARI: Amari Davis has connected on 32.2 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Green Bay has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points, while allowing 76 per game.

STINGY STATE: Cleveland State has held opposing teams to 68.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

