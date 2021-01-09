On Air: This Just In
Green carries Coastal Carolina over South Alabama 83-69

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 5:24 pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Garrick Green had a career-high 28 points as Coastal Carolina topped South Alabama 83-69 on Saturday.

Tyrik Dixon had 18 points for Coastal Carolina (9-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). DeVante’ Jones added 14 points. Essam Mostafa had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Coastal Carolina posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Michael Flowers tied a season high with 29 points for the Jaguars (7-6, 1-3). Tyreke Locure added 11 points and six steals. Sam Iorio had 10 points.

The Chanticleers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Coastal Carolina defeated South Alabama 78-65 on Friday.

