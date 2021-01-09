Trending:
Gregory leads Appalachian St. over Georgia Southern 77-71

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 6:58 pm
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory had 19 points as Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 77-71 on Saturday. Adrian Delph added 17 points for the Mountaineers, while Michael Almonacy chipped in 15.

James Lewis Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Appalachian State (9-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Eric Boone had 14 points and seven assists for the Eagles (7-6, 1-3). Elijah McCadden added 14 points. Gedi Juozapaitis had 13 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 66-63 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

