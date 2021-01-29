On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Griffey hired as MLB senior adviser for youth development

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 11:20 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Griffey Jr. has been hired as a senior adviser to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Hall of Fame outfielder will work in baseball operations and on youth baseball development. He is tasked with improving diversity at amateur levels, Major League Baseball said Friday,

Griffey will work as an MLB ambassador at youth initiatives and at its special events, including the postseason and the All-Star Game.

“We welcome the perspective and insights that Ken gained as an historic player, as a parent, and as someone who has spent his life in and around our great game,” Manfred said in a statement.

Griffey was a 13-time All-Star who hit .284 with 630 home runs and 1,836 RBIs in 22 seasons for Seattle (1989-99, 2009-10), Cincinnati (2000-08) and the Chicago White Sox (2008). He was elected to the Hall in 2016.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

