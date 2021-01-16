On Air: Motley Fool Money
Grizzlies play the 76ers on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Philadelphia 76ers (9-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Philadelphia as winners of three games in a row.

Memphis finished 34-39 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 20-17 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

Philadelphia finished 43-30 overall with a 12-26 record on the road a season ago. The 76ers averaged 25.8 assists per game on 41.1 made field goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (hip), Jontay Porter: out (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: day to day (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).

76ers: Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), Vincent Poirier: day to day (health and safety protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Seth Curry: out (covid), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Mike Scott: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

