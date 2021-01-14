On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Groves scores 25 to carry E. Washington over S. Utah 75-63

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 11:40 pm
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Tanner Groves had 25 points as Eastern Washington beat Southern Utah 75-63 on Thursday night.

Jacob Davison had 15 points for Eastern Washington (3-4, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Kim Aiken Jr. added 9 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

It was Eastern Washington’s first game in 26 days.

Maizen Fausett had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunderbirds (9-2, 4-1), whose nine-game win streak ended with the loss. Tevian Jones added 13 points. John Knight III had 12 points.

