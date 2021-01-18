Trending:
Guess, Tryon lift Samford past Western Carolina 82-78

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 7:37 pm
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Christian Guess had 19 points to lead five Samford players in double figures as the Bulldogs edged past Western Carolina 82-78 on Monday.

Jacob Tryon added 17 points, and A.J. Staton-McCray and Logan Dye had 11 each. Richardson Maitre scored 10, including two free throws for a four-point lead with nine seconds left.

Samford (6-7, 2-4 Southern Conference) led 45-25 at halftime. Western Carolina mounted a charge in the second half, scoring 53.

Mason Faulkner had 24 points for the Catamounts (7-5, 0-3). Xavier Cork added 18 points, and Cory Hightower had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

