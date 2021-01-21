On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Haarms scores 23 to lead BYU past Portland 95-67

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 11:42 pm
< a min read
      

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Matt Haarms had a season-high 23 points as BYU easily defeated Portland 95-67 on Thursday night.

Richard Harward had 12 points for BYU (12-3, 3-1 West Coast Conference). Brandon Averette added 12 points. Alex Barcello had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

BYU posted a season-high 28 assists.

BYU scored 58 second-half points, a season high for the team.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Latrell Jones scored a season-high 21 points for the Pilots (6-8, 0-5), whose losing streak reached six games. Ahmed Ali added 12 points. Eddie Davis had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Car T Global Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s