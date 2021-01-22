Trending:
Hadley lifts UC San Diego past UC Davis 89-69

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 10:10 pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gabe Hadley scored a career-high 29 points as UC San Diego romped past UC Davis 89-69 on Friday. Hugh Baxter added 21 points for the Tritons.

Hadley made 10 of 13 shots, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers. Baxter also had seven rebounds and five assists.

Toni Rocak had 13 points for UC San Diego (3-3, 1-3 Big West Conference). Jace Roquemore added 12 points. Mikey Howell had two points and 10 assists.

Damion Squire had 17 points for the Aggies (2-3, 0-1). Elijah Pepper added 13 points. Ezra Manjon had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

