Hall leads Loyola of Chicago over Northern Iowa 72-57

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 8:32 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Tate Hall scored a season-high 24 points as Loyola of Chicago extended its home win streak to seven games, topping Northern Iowa 72-57 on Saturday.

Marquise Kennedy had 10 points for Loyola of Chicago (9-3, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Keith Clemons added 10 points with five assists. Cameron Krutwig had eight points and three assists.

The Ramblers turned the ball over just five times and scored 30 points off 18 Northern Iowa turnovers.

Austin Phyfe had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (3-9, 2-5). Bowen Born added 10 points. Noah Carter had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

