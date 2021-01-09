On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hammond scores 21 to lead Monmouth over Marist 80-64

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 4:32 pm
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Deion Hammond had 21 points as Monmouth defeated Marist 80-64 on Saturday.

Melik Martin had 12 points for Monmouth (4-4, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus McClary added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Hakim Byrd had 15 points for the Red Foxes (6-3, 4-3). Ricardo Wright added 12 points. Jordan Jones had 12 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

