On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Harris leads SE Missouri past Tennessee State 63-59

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 11:15 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Harris had 17 points as Southeast Missouri beat Tennessee State 63-59 on Tuesday night.

Harris shot 10 for 12 from the free-throw line. DQ Nicholas had 11 points and seven rebounds for Southeast Missouri (4-8, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Manny Patterson added 10 points and three blocks.

Shakem Johnson had 18 points for the Tigers (2-9, 1-7). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 12 points. Ravel Moody had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Tennessee State 83-79 on Jan. 2.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Finance Transformation Leaders
1|20 Future Offices Winter 2021
1|20 Canada East Virtual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Service members participate in the Pass in Review at the Capitol building during the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal ceremony