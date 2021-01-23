Harris scores 23 to carry American over Loyola (Md.) 71-70

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 3:06 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamir Harris had a career-high 23 points as American edged past Loyola (Md.) 71-70 on Saturday.

American and Loyola were the last two teams to start in this pandemic altered season, both playing their first games last weekend and losing heart-breakers in their Saturday openers.

Harris made two free throws with 7.6 seconds left to make it 71-68. The Greyhounds got a putback at the buzzer after a tying 3-pointer didn’t fall.

Josh Alexander had 13 points, also a career-high for American (1-2, 1-2 Patriot League). Johnny O’Neil added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Santi Aldama had a career-high 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Greyhounds (0-3, 0-3), whose three losses have come. Jaylin Andrews added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Johnson had 10 points by a total of five points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

