Hartford 70, UMBC 63

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 3:21 pm
HARTFORD (9-5)

Marks 2-7 2-2 8, Stafl 7-11 0-1 14, Carter 4-11 6-7 16, Mitchell 3-6 0-1 7, Williams 8-18 0-2 16, Henry 2-2 2-2 7, Webley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 10-15 70.

UMBC (9-3)

Spasojevic 1-2 0-0 2, Horvath 7-16 3-4 18, Eytle-Rock 5-9 2-2 13, Owens 1-7 0-0 2, Rogers 0-7 3-4 3, Kennedy 2-8 5-6 9, Boonyasith 4-9 0-0 12, Akin 2-3 0-3 4. Totals 22-61 13-19 63.

Halftime_Hartford 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 6-21 (Carter 2-4, Marks 2-6, Henry 1-1, Mitchell 1-4, Stafl 0-2, Williams 0-4), UMBC 6-28 (Boonyasith 4-8, Eytle-Rock 1-2, Horvath 1-5, Kennedy 0-3, Owens 0-4, Rogers 0-6). Fouled Out_Stafl. Rebounds_Hartford 35 (Williams 13), UMBC 36 (Horvath 11). Assists_Hartford 11 (Carter 6), UMBC 11 (Horvath 4). Total Fouls_Hartford 19, UMBC 17.

