Hartford 75, Mass.-Lowell 58

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 3:34 pm
HARTFORD (8-5)

Marks 2-10 8-8 13, Stafl 3-7 1-2 8, Carter 6-10 1-2 13, D.Mitchell 4-8 0-0 10, Williams 11-17 5-7 29, Henry 0-1 2-2 2, Webley 0-1 0-0 0, Dunne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 17-21 75.

MASS.-LOWELL (4-8)

Al.Blunt 1-3 0-0 3, Boudie 4-5 0-0 8, Withers 3-9 0-0 6, Daley 3-7 0-2 6, Noel 7-20 3-4 18, Thomas 5-10 0-0 13, Hammond 1-4 0-0 2, Brooks 1-1 0-0 2, An.Blunt 0-1 0-0 0, R.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 3-6 58.

Halftime_Hartford 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 6-23 (Williams 2-5, D.Mitchell 2-6, Stafl 1-2, Marks 1-9, Carter 0-1), Mass.-Lowell 5-21 (Thomas 3-5, Al.Blunt 1-2, Noel 1-7, Hammond 0-1, Daley 0-2, Withers 0-4). Rebounds_Hartford 24 (Marks 8), Mass.-Lowell 35 (Withers 10). Assists_Hartford 10 (Carter 7), Mass.-Lowell 13 (Daley 6). Total Fouls_Hartford 16, Mass.-Lowell 17.

