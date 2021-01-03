Trending:
Hartford 77, Binghamton 74

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 4:39 pm
< a min read
      

BINGHAMTON (1-8)

Beamer 2-5 0-0 5, Tinsley 5-10 0-0 10, Bertram 6-12 3-3 19, Mills 9-13 2-2 21, Petcash 2-3 2-2 8, Hjalmarsson 4-4 0-1 9, Akuwovo 1-2 0-0 2, Willis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-49 7-8 74.

HARTFORD (7-4)

Marks 4-6 0-0 10, Stafl 4-7 4-4 12, Carter 5-13 1-2 15, Mitchell 4-8 0-0 11, Williams 6-11 3-4 16, Henry 4-7 2-2 13, Dunne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 10-12 77.

Halftime_Binghamton 45-41. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 9-16 (Bertram 4-6, Petcash 2-3, Hjalmarsson 1-1, Mills 1-2, Beamer 1-3, Tinsley 0-1), Hartford 13-22 (Carter 4-8, Henry 3-4, Mitchell 3-5, Marks 2-2, Williams 1-3). Rebounds_Binghamton 22 (Petcash 9), Hartford 19 (Marks, Mitchell, Henry 4). Assists_Binghamton 8 (Tinsley 3), Hartford 17 (Carter 8). Total Fouls_Binghamton 13, Hartford 11.

