Hartford (7-5, 4-3) vs. UMass Lowell (4-7, 3-4)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford seeks revenge on UMass Lowell after dropping the first matchup in Lowell. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 9, when the River Hawks outshot Hartford 53.2 percent to 48 percent and made 10 more foul shots en route to the 71-62 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric Obadiah Noel has put up 21.5 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the River Hawks. Salif Boudie is also a big contributor, producing 6.9 points per game. The Hawks are led by Austin Williams, who is averaging 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The River Hawks have given up only 66.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Noel has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all UMass Lowell field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: UMass Lowell is 0-6 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

COLD SPELL: Hartford has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points, while allowing 67 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The River Hawks have averaged 23.4 free throws per game this season.

