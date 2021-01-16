On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Harward lifts BYU past San Francisco 72-63

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 10:42 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Richard Harward recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead BYU to a 72-63 win over San Francisco on Saturday.

Alex Barcello had 19 points for BYU (11-3, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Gideon George added 12 points. Caleb Lohner had seven rebounds.

Khalil Shabazz had 30 points for the Dons (9-7, 3-3). Dzmitry Ryuny added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

